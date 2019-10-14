Friend of West Mobile murder victim wants justice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police, friends and family are still searching for a murderer after charges were dropped for the suspect in a June murder on Spring Grove West in West Mobile.

Police have named a person of interest, who might know who killed Samuel Wilson.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges this week against Seth Bowick after new evidence was uncovered. Now, Wilson’s friends and family are still looking, and waiting, for answers.

“He was just going to work,” said Rodney Watson II, one of Wilson’s friends.

It has been four months since Watson lost one of his good friends.

“Everybody loved him,” Watson said.

On an early morning at the beginning of June, Watson’s friend, Sam Wilson, encountered a group trying to break into his wife’s car.

Wilson tried to stop them and was gunned down in his driveway.

“Everybody obviously was shocked and upset about it,” Watson said.

Watson says his friend made him a better person, and the lack of justice is unnerving.

“I’m happy I had him in my life, I’m happy he was my friend. I’m thankful for the time I did have with him. I’m definitely wanting whoever did that to him to be caught,” Watson said.

Bowick was initially arrested three weeks after Wilson’s death and charged with murder. But last Monday, those charges were dropped.

“I don’t know,” Watson said.

This week, Mobile police named Terry Clark as a person of interest in the case. Police also released two new videos from the morning of the shooting. They hope the information will help with their search and bring closure to all those who struggle with the fact Wilson’s killer hasn’t been caught.

“Anybody who has any information, if that was your brother, cousin, family member friend, whatever, how would you feel if that type of situation happened. If you have information and you’re not telling us, or telling police what they need to know so the right person can come to justice — I’m kind of like — who are you as a person,” Watson said.

If you have any information about this investigation, you’re urged to contact Mobile police.