Friday is last day to donate items for SPCA Rummage sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve been spending time at home and you have items you want to get rid of, Friday, Aug. 1, is the last day to donate them to the Mobile SPCA’s Giant Rummage Sale. The sale takes place on Oct 2 and 3.

Donations being accepted include: jewelry, tools, appliances, animal supplies, and clothing, artwork, and furniture.

All of the money raised goes right back into the care of the animals. The Mobile SPCA adopted out 2,000 animals last year locally and through their transport program with shelters in the Northeast.

For more information on the sale or to adopt an animal, click here.

WKRG partners with the Mobile SPCA for our Pet of the Week segments.

