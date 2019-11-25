Fresh Food Factory food truck opens permanent location on N. Palafox

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s Fresh Food Factory food truck, known for its Facebook Lives inside the truck and street food, now has its own permanent location.

The new location, located at 6800 N. Palafox St. in Pensacola, allows customers to order food from the truck and sit down inside and stay awhile, said its owner James Ganus.

Ganus told News 5 two supporters helped him get the location open: one who paid to have the electricity turned on and another who donated several tables and chairs.

News 5 first brought you the story of Ganus in September. Ganus spent most of his early adulthood in California state prisons, before getting a fresh start in Pensacola in 2000.

Ganus operates the food truck alone, while hopping on Facebook Live daily to let people in on who he is and how he cooks a variety of flavorful foods.

Ganus hopes the new location will provide a place for the community to come and be together, while also expanding his business to provide for his family.

“I think this new location will help me pursue my dreams by the support of the community,” he said.

The location is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The food truck will still be seen around town at night.