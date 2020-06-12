French police protest after government issues new ban on chokeholds following George Floyd’s death

PARIS (AP) – French police are protesting what they see as the government’s lack of support after a new ban on chokeholds and limits to what they can do during arrests. The new restrictions are part of French government efforts to address police brutality and racism in the wake of global protests over George Floyd’s death in the U.S. Police union activists marched Friday down the Champs Elysees avenue, the same place they clashed with “yellow vest” protesters last year. The government announced this week that police would no longer be taught to seize suspects by the neck or push on their necks, and said that suspected racism would be punished.
