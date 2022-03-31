MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — If you are looking for something fun, educational and free, the Visit Mobile is offering walking tours of historic downtown Mobile in April.

The annual event is organized by the Alabama Tourism Department “in an effort to promote the state’s diverse history during one of the most beautiful seasons to be outdoors. From learning about Mobile’s rich African American culture to discovering the wonders of the bustling waterfront, guests are sure to enjoy one, or all, of these walking tours.”

Starting April 2, every Saturday there will be a different tour through the entire month of April. With topics from Mardi Gras, to the local Food scene in Mobile, there is a tour to fit any interest.

Here are the tours on offer, with descriptions from Visit Mobile:

“April 2, 2022 – Mardi Gras in Mobile, Craig Roberts

Dating back to the early 1700s, Mobile has long been celebrating Mardi Gras. Revived in the 1800’s by Mobile’s own, Joe Cain, we like to say Mardi Gras is in our DNA. Local Historian, L. Craig Roberts, will explore the captivating and charismatic history of Mardi Gras in the Port City.

April 9, 2022 – Historic Church Street Walking Tour, Jim Garrison

Seven National Register Historic Districts make up what is known as downtown and midtown Mobile. On this tour, Jim Garrison will walk guests through Church Street East where front porches are as stylish as the living rooms within, giant ferns sway in the breeze and ancient live oak trees form canopies over the streets.

April 16, 2022 – African American Heritage in Mobile, Eric Finley

While touring downtown Mobile, you’ll explore many locations significant to Mobile’s African American history. Local tour guide, Eric Finley, will take you through the stories of sacrifice, resilience and success of Mobile’s African American community.

April 23, 2022 – The Working Waterfront of the Mobile River, Capt. Chris Wiber

The downtown waterfront of Mobile, Alabama is full of rich history, culture and economic importance. This bustling port welcomes ships from all over the world, along with tugboats and barges that roam the many rivers of North America. The city skyline, GulfQuest Maritime Museum, civilian and military shipyards, cruise terminals and more will be discussed on this tour.

April 30, 2022 – The Mobile Food Scene, Chris Andrews

In Mobile, folks both live to eat and eat to live. Food is very much a part of who we are, and you can’t have an authentic visit without being fully immersed in our food culture. Food tour operator, Chris Andrews, will take guests through Mobile’s culinary scene that we’ve been perfecting for well over 300 years.”

More information about this and other events from Visit Mobile are available on the organization’s website. Visit Mobile is a nonprofit 501 C 6 working to attract visitors to the city.