Free lunches coming to Silverhill students

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Starting Thursday, March 26, Top of the Bay restaurant will begin providing lunches to kids from 11 a.m. to noon. This will happen every Thursday for the time being.
The pre-packaged lunches will be handed out at the Silverhill Community Center. This will be drive-thru only. The child must be in the vehicle in order to receive the free meal.
Each Thursday, the restaurant is prepared to serve around 100 meals.
