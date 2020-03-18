Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Free lunches coming to Silverhill students

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Starting Thursday, March 26, Top of the Bay restaurant will begin providing lunches to kids from 11 a.m. to noon. This will happen every Thursday for the time being.

The pre-packaged lunches will be handed out at the Silverhill Community Center. This will be drive-thru only. The child must be in the vehicle in order to receive the free meal.

Each Thursday, the restaurant is prepared to serve around 100 meals.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories