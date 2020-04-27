Free hand sanitizer to be distributed this week in Gautier

GAUTIER, MS. (WKRG) – The City of Gautier will be handing out free hand sanitizer on Thursday to residents while supplies last.
6-ounce containers will be distributed to those who can show their proof of residency. The distribution site will be at the Singing River Mall.
