Free hand sanitizer to be distributed this week in Gautier

GAUTIER, MS. (WKRG) – The City of Gautier will be handing out free hand sanitizer on Thursday to residents while supplies last.

6-ounce containers will be distributed to those who can show their proof of residency. The distribution site will be at the Singing River Mall.

