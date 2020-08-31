Free food for military veterans in need

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System issued the following press release concerning an upcoming food distribution in Biloxi:

BILOXI, Miss. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System’s (GCVHCS) Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is scheduled to host a food distribution event Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The Mobile Food Pantry, spearheaded by the GCVHCS Homeless Veterans Program, is designed to provide food to Veterans and their families during the ongoing health crisis.

A limited number of goods will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The event is scheduled as a contactless drive-through function, with GCVHCS employees volunteering to distribute pre-loaded bags to Veterans, caregivers and other eligible individuals who will not have to leave their vehicles.

Veterans and caregivers will be required to show proof of identification – a Department of Veterans Affairs or retired military identification card – to GCVHCS employees during the event to receive a box of goods.

Distributed goods will primarily be donated by Feeding the Gulf Coast, a Feeding America regional member. GCVHCS Volunteer Services continuously accepts donations of non-perishable items, however, for the more than 700 homeless and at-risk Veterans – with more than 200 of them in Biloxi, Mississippi, alone – along the Gulf Coast.

Community members interested in donating are encouraged to contact GCVHCS Voluntary Services at 228-523-5763. Additional information about the event can be found on the GCVHCS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/642782523302664.

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, along with the Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City VA Clinics are all part of the GCVHCS, which is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, and provides a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 70,000 Veterans.

Learn more about the Biloxi VA here: https://www.biloxi.va.gov/