Free face masks at Destin Library

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fl. (WKRG) — Mask up, Destin! You can get free face masks for your family at The Destin Library. According to a press release, the masks are 100% cotton with polyester elastic and are machine washable and dryable. One pack of five masks per family is are available during the library’s operating hours. Masks are also available at all other Okaloosa County Libraries.



For any questions, please feel free to call the library at 850-837-8572.

