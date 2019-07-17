Free Blue Wahoos vs Mobile BayBears ticket giveaway at Mobile, Daphne Rouses today

UPDATE (1:50p.m.) — We are sold out of tickets at both locations. Thank you to everyone who stopped by.

ORIGINAL STORY: WKRG is giving away free tickets to the Mobile BayBears vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos series at Rouses in Daphne & Mobile on Wednesday, July 17th from 1-4 p.m.

News 5 is giving away 500 tickets. There is a limit of 2 tickets per person. These general admission tickets are good for any one of these games.

Come see us at Rouses Markets in Daphne on Highway 98 or Mobile on Airport Blvd Wednesday, July 17 from 1p-4p to get your FREE ticket!

The games are July 22 – 26 at the Blue Wahoos Stadium located at 51 W. Cedar Street.