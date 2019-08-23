Free admission for first responders at OWA this weekend

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The weekend is finally here and if you are a first responder OWA is the place to be.

It’s the second annual First Responder Appreciation weekend at OWA. First responders get into the amusement park free with the purchase of one general admission day pass.

Folks at OWA says it’s their way of showing their gratitude to all active first responders, law enforcement and public safety employees.

“We want to give back to all the first responders that help make this country so great so we definitely want to celebrate them and in addition to that we also want to give an opportunity for all the citizens and locals come out and understand what these first responders do on a daily basis,” says Kristen Hellmich with OWA.

Along with free admission, Saturday is community safety day with interactive live demonstrations and competitions in Downtown OWA from 4 to 8 including with the must-see event tricycle races.