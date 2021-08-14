FRED’S PATH: Tropical Storm Conditions Expected Late Monday











7:00 PM Saturday 8/14/2021 – We continue to monitor Fred. NHC has found that Fred no longer has a closed circulation and is therefore an open wave and has been downgraded to remnants. Over the next 24 hours, Fred is expected to move over the Gulf, reform its circulation and regain tropical storm status. The ultimate path is still quite uncertain because it is unknown where the circulation will reform.

Fred will begin turning northwest through the eastern Gulf of Mexico. By Sunday night and Monday morning, Fred will approach the northeastern Gulf Coast and make a landfall sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning. Recent forecast models have trended farther west with this system. It now appears possible that the storm could make landfall somewhere on the Mississippi, Alabama or NW FL Gulf Coast.

Models have continued to trend farther and farther west over the last 24 hours. We will likely see additional changes in the forecast cone Saturday into Sunday until the center reforms and models can grasp it.

Residents along our coastline (Pascagoula, Orange Beach, Dauphin Island, Gulf Shores, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin – Areas south of I-10) should be aware that no matter where Fred makes landfall, we WILL see a high risk for rip currents and high surf. The Gulf waters will be dangerous, so it will be best to stay out of the water.

Residents along the Friday, Alabama, and Mississippi Gulf Coasts should keep an eye on Fred through the weekend.

GRACE: Tropical Storm Grace has formed in the Atlantic Saturday morning. The track shows Grace approaching south Florida by late next week and the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday as a tropical storm. We will continue to monitor!