Frank Brown International Songwriter’s Festival happening this week

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) – The 36th Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival is happening this week at Flora-Bama.

The event will run from Nov. 11- 15.

The Frank Brown International Songwriter’s Festival was established in 1984 and takes place in multiple venues along the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast each November.

The festival brings about 250 songwriters to the area, including Grammy award winners and other stars.

Typically, the event runs for 11 days, but this year it has been shortened to five days. They plan to resume normal schedules next year. For more information, visit www.frankbrownsongwriters.com.

