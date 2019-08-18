Fox that bit man in Lake Forest killed, to be tested

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE 6:30 p.m. (8/18) — A police officer has shot and killed the fox that bit a man in Lake Forest Sunday.
The fox will be preserved and taken to a lab for testing tomorrow.
Original story
A fox bit a man Sunday afternoon in Lake Forest in Daphne. It happened around 4:15 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived on scene the man refused medical treatment, we’re told. He later drove himself to the ER.
The attack happened on Country Club Drive.
A fox was captured last week in Lake Forest and tested positive for rabies.
People at the community pool chased the fox away with a bat, we’re told.