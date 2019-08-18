Fox that bit man in Lake Forest killed, to be tested

Top Stories

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:
fox15_1528922063230.jpg

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE 6:30 p.m. (8/18) — A police officer has shot and killed the fox that bit a man in Lake Forest Sunday.

The fox will be preserved and taken to a lab for testing tomorrow.

Original story

A fox bit a man Sunday afternoon in Lake Forest in Daphne. It happened around 4:15 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene the man refused medical treatment, we’re told. He later drove himself to the ER.

The attack happened on Country Club Drive.

A fox was captured last week in Lake Forest and tested positive for rabies.

People at the community pool chased the fox away with a bat, we’re told.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories