Fourth suspect arrested in Pensacola Platinum Club shooting

Pensacola, Fla. — U.S. Marshals confirm a fourth person wanted in a shooting at the Platinum Club on Palafox Street in Pensacola has been arrested in Georgia.

Marshals say Cordellious Dyess was arrested early Tuesday near Atlanta. He was wanted for first-degree felony murder, aggravated assault, and firing a deadly weapon in public, among other charges.

Police have been looking for Dyess since the shooting. It happened May 27th outside the Platinum Club off Palafox Street.

20-year-old Elizabeth Harris was struck and killed in what police say was a gang feud.

Police say seven guns fired 44 times at the targeted person. That person’s car was hit 15 times by bullets and was hit once. Harris was also struck by a bullet in the back, she later died in the hospital.