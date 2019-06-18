Four Waffle House robberies in four weeks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement on the Gulf Coast have investigated four robberies at four Waffle Houses in the last four weeks.

The first happened at the Grand Bay location on May 24, the second at the Mobile location on Moffett Road on May 31, the third at the Daphne location on June 12, and the last one on the morning of June 17 at the Mobile location near the Shoppes of Bel Air.

Police arrested Kayzell Jackson and charged him with the most recent robbery. The other three cases remain unsolved.

Mobile Police Public Safety Director James Barber said, “A specific business is targeted say the Waffle House, that certainly raises law enforcement suspicion that we might be dealing with the same individuals, same groups, but in this particular case, they’re totally unrelated.”

Safety Director Barber says the cases all do have one big thing in common, their location. He said, “They’re always located near a major interstate, or highway, and they operate 24-hours, and so they’re there during the wee hours of the night and early morning which can make them susceptible to this type of activity.”

While police believe Jackson is only responsible for one Waffle House robbery, they do say he faces additional charges. Safety Director Barber said, “But it is related to a robbery at a Circle K and they’re looking at the possibility of other businesses that may have been robbed by the same individual.”