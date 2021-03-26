Four people in hospital after car crashes into tree in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Four young people are in the hospital with critical injuries after a car crashes into a tree early Friday morning in Pensacola.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:30 a.m. at University Parkway and Governors Drive.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control and hit a tree, according to officials.

The male driver and three female passengers, all in their early twenties, were taken to Sacred Heart hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

