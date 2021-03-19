Four more alleged child victims come forward as Foley man released on bond

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Since 65-year-old James Franklin Fell was arrested Wednesday in Foley on child sex abuse charges, four more potential victims have contacted investigators with similar allegations. Fell bonded out of jail Friday afternoon wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Fell was released Friday afternoon after bond was set at a total of $60,000 for three charges of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12. Conditions of his release also include house arrest and no contact with minors including the alleged victims and the alleged victims’ families.

He was arrested at his home earlier this week that also doubles as a temporary child care center.

Neighbors did not want to appear on camera but describe Fell as a “really nice gentleman” that was known for appearing as Santa Claus during the holidays. “He played Santa where ever he could get a Santa job.” A photo of him dressed as Santa was posted on his Facebook page two years ago.

James Fell Facebook photo posted 2019

Fell was originally the subject of a similar investigation in 2014. Earlier this month, another alleged victim came forward and investigators have re-opened that original case. Prosecutors and investigators say there could be additional charges filed against Fell.