Four handguns turned over from deadly house party

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been five days since 21-year-old Niquee Marshall was shot and killed while attending a house party in Robertsdale.

“One of the people started shooting and several other people returned fire.” Four of those people have turned their guns over to law enforcement according to Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “We have recovered four firearms. We have identified four individuals who were there who were shooting. I do think there may be more.”

Testing will be done by the Department of Forensic Sciences to try and match the multiple shell casings found at the scene with the bullet that killed Marshall. “One of the guns I do know was stolen and had been stolen just a few days prior to this incident,” says Reid.

Early Sunday morning police were called to the small house off Highway 90 where a hundred or more people were at the party. Investigators say the house had been rented through AirBNB and then sublet to another person. The party was advertised through social media and drew a crowd from Baldwin and Mobile Counties and Escambia County, Florida. No arrests have been made.

“I’d like to say that we’re thankful that no one else was hurt and that’s an accurate statement but that’s also tough to say when Ms. Marshall’s family is grieving right now and probably asking the question out of all those kids why my child right before Christmas?”

