Four arrested in shoplifting crew targeting Tanger

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) The Nike swoosh, recognizable almost anywhere and early Monday evening it was the target of alleged thieves.

Angela Jones and Anthony DeVaughn, along with two teenagers, all from Pensacola are charged with stealing Nike gear from the store. But getting Jones in custody led to even more charges. “A struggle began,” says Lt. Kevin Carnley with Foley Police. “They were able to get that suspect to the vehicle at that time she was able to slip a handcuff and get away from the officer which resulted in the charges of escape and fleeing and eluding.”

Carnley says they are seeing more of these groups that target high profile retail establishments like Tanger. “We’re seeing it across the coast, across the region. Particular stores are targeted. Crews come in work a particular store and particular products and pretty much have a shopping list they know what they are going after,” and if they get it, police say it usually ends up being sold on-line.