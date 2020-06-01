Four arrested for firing guns, reckless endangerment, eluding police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Four men were booked into Mobile Metro Jail early Monday morning on charges of discharging a firearm in the city, reckless endangerment and eluding police.

Cedric Hampton, 28, Tremaine Kyles, 24, Sean Nelson, 22, and Raymond Nobles, 23 were booked into jail after midnight, according to jail records.

Nobles faces additional charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

News 5 has contacted Mobile police to find out whether the arrests are connected to volatile protests late Sunday night.

Shots were fired during a protest on Airport Boulevard. Windows were smashed at Lowe’s on the I-65 Service Rd., and someone attempted to set a fire at a Staples office supply store in the same area.