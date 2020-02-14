Fort Walton Beach woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for animal cruelty

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman convicted of aggravated animal cruelty was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday.

Truth Rack, 21, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Flowers on ten counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Prosecutors say in March, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office discovered deceased animals located on Rack’s property, including dogs, cats, and rabbits in various states of decomposition.

The state attorney’s office says, based on evidence, medical experts concluded the animals passed away due to malnourishment.

Rack later admitted that she was responsible for the animals and their deaths.

Following her prison sentence, she will have ten years of probation. Rack will also not be allowed to own any animals.

