Fort Walton Beach police investigating a string of burglaries along Miracle Strip Parkway

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police are looking for information about a string of vehicle burglaries along Miracle Strip Parkway.

Police say at about 5:45 a.m. Monday, they responded to burglaries at Holiday Inn Express, 200 West, Pirates Bay Condominiums and Candlewood Suites. A media release says the burglars entered the vehicles by breaking windows.

Police currently have no description of the suspects nor any direction of travel. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging residents in the area to remove valuables from their vehicles and to lock their doors.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call Detective Kelly Stanley of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546.