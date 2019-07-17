Fort Walton Beach Police are searching for two men in an attempted kidnapping

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach police department has posted information about an attempted kidnapping in a park on their Facebook page.

On July 15, 2019, at approximately 8 p.m., officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to a call in the area of Ferry Park and made contact with a female who stated she was the victim of an attempted kidnapping.

The victim stated she was walking the trail within Ferry Park when she noticed a gray painter’s-style van. The victim stated as she was reaching the end of the trail she noticed the same van with its rear cargo doors open. The victim observed one white male and one black male standing near the van when the two males attempted to physically subdue her and place her into the rear of the van. The victim was able to escape and contact law enforcement. The female only sustained minor injuries from the altercation.

The description of the males are as follows: The black male is approximately 6’0” tall and approximately 38-45 years old wearing a beanie, sunglasses, white shirt, jeans and black boots. The white male, unknown height, is approximately 38-45 years old with hazel eyes, white beard and unknown clothing or hair color.

The vehicle was described as a light gray painter’s-style van. The van had a tinted window on the side, two cargo-style doors at the rear, and trash and papers scattered across the front dash.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. Please be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity. Any individuals who have information regarding this case or observe the individuals or the vehicle are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Chapin or Detective Thomas Zbikowski at 850-833-9546 or call 911 for an emergency.