Fort Walton Beach Medical Center offering antibody treatment for non-hospitalized covid patients

Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Medical Center says it is now offering antibody infusions to non-hospitalized patients who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of bamlanivimab for those who are experiencing mild or moderate symptoms and are at high risk of developing severe Covid-19.

The first patient received the treatment on December 22. Fort Walton Beach Medical Center says it will provide the outpatient IV treatment for adults and adolesents 12 and older.

High-risk conditions that may be eligible for this treatment include:

· Obesity

· 65 years of age

· Chronic kidney disease

· COPD

· Diabetes

· Immunosuppressive disease

· Heart disease

· For children over the age of 12, sickle cell disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, and asthma are also among several additional considerations for eligibility.

You can find more information about the treatment at www.fwbmc.com/covid-19.