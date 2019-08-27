Fort Walton Beach man wins $1 million in scratch off game

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery announces that Kevin Laws, 54, of Fort Walton Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $30 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $700,000.00.

Laws purchased his winning ticket from Tom Thumb, located at 9810 Navarre Parkway in Navarre. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION game launched in February and features six top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.

Scratch-Offs are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, generating more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in FY 2017-18, and comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales.

