Fort Walton Beach man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested in Jackson County, Florida. According to a press release from the Fort Walton Beach police department, a woman spoke with a clerk at a gas station in Cottondale. The woman claimed she had been kidnapped in Fort Walton Beach. 36-year-old Albert Chester McKinnie was arrested in Cottondale following a pursuit with police.

The victim claimed that she dated McKennie for some time and met with him on Bay Street in Fort Walton Beach. McKennie allegedly pistol-whipped her and forced her at gunpoint into her own car. The victim claimed that McKennie took drugs and drove around the Panhandle.

The Fort Walton Beach police department is working on getting a warrant for McKennie’s arrest. He will be charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, and assault.