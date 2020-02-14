Fort Walton Beach finance director accused of embezzling $50,000+ from city

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The finance director for the City of Fort Walton Beach was arrested Friday after police say she stole more $50,000 from the city.

Brandy Ferris, 42, was charged with one count of scheme to defraud, one count of racketeering, and one count of money laundering.

The Fort Walton Beach Department says Ferris opened up an American Express credit card in the city’s name. She then used city funds to pay off more than $50,000 worth of goods purchased on the credit card.

Fort Walton Beach City Manager Michael Beedie issued the following statement:

“First and foremost, misuse of taxpayer dollars will not be tolerated. Beginning immediately, I am ordering an independent audit of all City finances and a review of policies and procedures. The City’s administration will work hand in hand with law enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office to resolve this matter. Pending further investigation, Ms. Ferris has been placed on administrative leave. I am grateful to our Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office for their expeditious work on this case.”

The case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to police.

