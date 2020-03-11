Former WKRN anchor, Cherish Lombard, heads up Tennessee Tornado fundraiser in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When news broke of the devastating and deadly tornadoes that hit the Nashville area last week, it struck home for former WKRN anchor, Cherish Lombard. Even though she’s back in her hometown of Mobile, Alabama working for WKRN sister station WKRG News 5, that didn’t stop her from jumping into action to help out her second hometown of Nashville.

Cherish immediately approached station management about how they could rally those on the Gulf Coast to provide some relief. The station has a tradition of telethons after situations like this, usually closer to home.

But, Cherish pointed out that there are a lot of connections between the Gulf Coast and Music City. So, WKRG teamed up with Cumulus, the American Red Cross, Cherish’s former colleagues at WKRN and other folks from Nashville for the “Together with Tennessee” telethon Tuesday. The effort raised nearly $14,000.

The 7-hour telethon included reports from WKRN staff members, updating the need for help in Nashville as well as interviews with musicians, radio personalities and others LIVE from Nashville.

“This wouldn’t have happened without you,” Cherish said of everyone who worked together on the program, “I’m giddy seeing almost $14,000 raised for my second home.”

You can still donate online to the victims by clicking here.