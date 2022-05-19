MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dr. Keith Blackwell has dedicated his life to helping college students.

Now, he needs help.

“I need a kidney,” says Blackwell, a former meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama. Blackwell suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease or PKD. PKD causes cysts to develop inside of the kidney leading to an inability of the kidneys to function. Unfortunately, he has already had to see his family suffer from this disease.

“My mother and my brother were not candidates for kidney transplants because of other health issues…My brother was actually two years younger than me, but he passed away three years ago…He used to be very athletic, very active outdoors and what have you. He lost, he just wasted away to nothing on dialysis, and I don’t want to do that. I saw it, and it just gave me all this resolve to not go that route,” says Blackwell. He has been doing everything he can do to stay healthy in order to continue to be a candidate for a live donor transplant.

During his time at South, Blackwell taught many courses in addition to helping with the Coastal Weather Research Center. Dr. Sytske Kimball, the Chair of the Department of Earth Sciences, noted his strong abilities during his teaching career. “He taught multiple students how to forecast, and that’s such a big part of our program. We don’t just teach the theory of meteorology; we teach our students how to forecast,” says Kimball.

Even more importantly, though, he touched the lives of both students and professors alike. “He left a legacy and we’d like for him to continue a healthy and happy life and fulfilling for him and his family, so hopefully there’s someone out there with a kidney,” Kimball says.

If you feel compelled to make a kidney donation, you can contact Dr. Blackwell at blackwellkg@gmail.com or by phone at 251-979-1386.

Click here to see the page with the original post from the University of South Alabama Department of Earth Sciences reaching out to the community for a kidney donation.