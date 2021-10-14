Former Spanish Fort employee files wrongful termination suit against city

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort magistrate who was fired eight months after reporting she was allegedly slapped by Mayor Mike Mcmillan two years ago is continuing her legal battle — this time in federal court.

Lyndsay Cooper has filed a wrongful termination suit against the city. Her lawyer says they have evidence the city began filing termination paperwork hours after she made the formal complaint to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

McMillan was found not guilty of the harassment charge last year. WKRG News 5 has called and texted the Spanish Fort City Attorney for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

According to the 38-page complaint filed another employee “wrote her Memo to terminate Plaintiff Cooper on October 22, 2019. Instead of an immediate retaliation termination of Cooper for engaging in her free speech rights and reporting the incident to the Sheriff’s Office, Defendants decided to wait until they could create an unrelated reason for terminating Cooper.”

Cooper’s attorney Elizabeth Citrin is arguing that the city violated Cooper’s first amendment rights by moving to fire her after she raised a complaint to law enforcement.

You can read the full complaint here.