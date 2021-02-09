Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial starts today

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins on Tuesday. It’s a historic moment as House Democrats prosecute their case for “incitement of insurrection.” The House impeached Trump last month, arguing that he alone was responsible for the mob of his supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the presidential electoral count on Jan. 6. Trump’s lawyers argue that the trial is unconstitutional and that Trump was exercising freedom of speech when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. A two-thirds vote of the Senate would be needed to convict Trump of the charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories