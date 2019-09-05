Former Pensacola councilman appointed to fill late Gerald Wingate’s seat

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s city council on Wednesday appointed former councilman John Jerralds to fill the seat left vacant by the late Councilman Gerald Wingate, who passed away last month.

At the meeting, Jerralds said the council should look at his experience as a mentor and teacher and also his community service before casting their vote Wednesday night.

Jerralds previously served on Pensacola City Council from 1999-2012 in the District 5 seat.

Jerralds was appointed by a majority vote by the council.

He was selected from a pool of 10 candidates, who were required to submit an application of interest or a resume and be nominated by a council member, according to a city media release.

Several people showed up in support of candidates Toni Teniade Boughton and Haley Morissette, but ultimately, Jerralds won the vote.

He was sworn in by the city clerk immediately following the vote.

Jerralds will serve the remainder of Wingate’s term as councilman and said he won’t run to permanently fill the seat in 2020.