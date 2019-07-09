Former NASA engineer, honorary Eagle Scout passes away

Mobile, Ala. — Just days before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, a key person involved with that mission has passed away.

85 year old J. Leon Pringle, Jr. worked with Nasa in mission control. He was an engineer in Houston on the night Neil Armstrong made history.

Pringle was a native of Hattiesburg, Ms.

In 2017, Pringle began working alongside members of Boy Scout Troop 113 in Saraland to secure the last badge he needed to become an Eagle Scout. He was one merit badge short in his younger life when the honor eluded him.

