Former nanny accused of human trafficking, charging men for porn involving child

[WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS]

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman accused of possessing child pornography and masturbating in front of children is now facing human trafficking charges.

Nicole Lynn Walter, 27, a former nanny and licensed foster parent, is accused of financially benefiting from commercial sexual activity involving a child. She has also been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a child and possession of obscene material.

Investigators at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office say between January and March, Walters recorded herself masturbating live on Skype and would charge men to watch. The video sessions would cost more to watch if it involved a child, Walter’s arrest warrant states.

Walter would charge up to $8 a minute in some instances.

Witnesses also told investigators Walter inappropriately touched the child with dolls.

Walter is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

