Former Murphy star Captain Munnerlyn signs with Buffalo Bills

WKRG News 5
Munnerlyn played for the Carolina Panthers last season.
by: Robby Baker
LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 14: Tight end Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins runs with the ball in the first quarter against Captain Munnerlyn #41the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Captain Munnerlyn is back in the NFL.
The former Murphy Panther signed with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
We’ve signed CB Captain Munnerlyn, DT Roderick Young, and OL Demetrius Rhaney.CB EJ Gaines and DT Robert Thomas have been placed on Injured Reserve and OL Nico Siragusa has been released: https://t.co/sZ819uU7vn pic.twitter.com/CgSoKdz8Rg— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 11, 2019
We’ve signed CB Captain Munnerlyn, DT Roderick Young, and OL Demetrius Rhaney.CB EJ Gaines and DT Robert Thomas have been placed on Injured Reserve and OL Nico Siragusa has been released: https://t.co/sZ819uU7vn pic.twitter.com/CgSoKdz8Rg
Munnerlyn has played for the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings during his 10 year NFL career.