Former Murphy star Captain Munnerlyn signs with Buffalo Bills

Munnerlyn played for the Carolina Panthers last season.

LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 14: Tight end Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins runs with the ball in the first quarter against Captain Munnerlyn #41the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Captain Munnerlyn is back in the NFL.

The former Murphy Panther signed with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Munnerlyn has played for the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings during his 10 year NFL career.

