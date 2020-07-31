Former Milton High football stars accused of armed robbery

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Two former Milton High School football stars are accused of committing an armed robbery.

Aubrey Williams, 20, and Cameron Shelton, 20, are accused of breaking into a female victim’s home, holding her at gunpoint, and demanding money.

A Milton Police Department arrest report for both men says the incident happened Thursday around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Park Avenue.

The report said the victim was in her bed when she heard someone open the door. The victim told police Shelton then ran into her room, grabbed her, and brought her to the home’s hallway.

The report said she recognized both Williams and Shelton.

Police said the men dragged the victim back into her bedroom and started demanding money. The victim told police the men held a gun to her head and said they would “pistol whip” her if she didn’t give them money.

The report says she had to swear “on my momma” she didn’t have any money.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and robbery. Shelton is charged with battery, damaging property, burglary with assault and robbery.

Both men are being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.

Williams and Shelton graduated from Milton High School in 2018. They were considered a star quarterback-wide receiver duo, both having signed on to play college football.

