City purchases former middle school as possible location for affordable housing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County School Board approved the sale of the former Mae Eanes Middle School campus to the city of Mobile to be used as a potential location for future affordable housing options.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in his nightly newsletter the planned development will include 94 units in its first phase. Stimpson says this is a broader effort to expand affordable housing options in Mobile.

“Our staff is continuing to perform its due diligence as we move to finalize the purchase of this property. We plan to release more information in the coming weeks,” Stimpson said.

The City outbid West Bay Academy which had offered $498,000 for the property.

Mae Eanes closed in 2016. At the time it had just 264 students in grades six through eight and only nine percent of students were proficient in math and reading/language arts in standardized testing used by the State of Alabama.