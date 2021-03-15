Former jail employee and sheriff speak out about Title VII lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Continuing coverage of the sexual harassment lawsuit against the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Sam Cochran, we first showed you this lawsuit when the department of justice filed it last week. It accuses the jail of being a hostile work environment for female employees. Now, Sheriff Sam Cochran and a former jail employee are speaking out about the allegations in the lawsuit.

The woman agreed to speak to us so long as we keep her identity anonymous, but she tells us when inmates heard our interview with the warden, it’s made working inside these walls much more difficult.

The woman said, “I keep in touch with a lot of women that’s down there and they say it’s way worse than 2017.”

Although she no longer works at the jail, the woman says she’s proud of the women behind the 24-page lawsuit calling Metro Jail a sexually hostile work environment. She said, “It speaks volumes to put on your uniform and walk-up in there and know what’s coming your way.”

She said seeing our interview last week with the warden raised a red flag for her. She said, “You’ve got to be careful with what you say because it backfires again and it makes it a lot tougher on those women down there.”

One of the big issues in the lawsuit, it claims women were deterred from writing disciplinary reports. “I was there when they actually said do not, do not write no more reports because at one point it was getting out of hand,” said the woman.

We took questions about the lawsuit to Sheriff Sam Cochran. He said, “I’m disappointed that the federal government will force us to spend tens of thousands of dollars defending ourselves. We’ve spent millions already trying to do a better job at the jail, and instead of fighting us, I would have rather them been our partners.”

He said the jail has tried taking away inmates’ privileges like commissary and visitation, putting sexually inappropriate inmates in pink jumpsuits, and replacing locks on doors. Sheriff Cochran said, “We can only penalize them 30 days at a time is the maximum for disciplinary action, and we can charge them with criminal offenses, but we found that even our corrections officers don’t want to pursue criminal charges in many instances because they don’t want to have to go and testify against them in court.”

