MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis.

He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact he’s thankful that Mobile hasn’t had to undergo any water crisis.

“We’re thankful. Always. We haven’t had a catastrophe other than the pandemic here in our area in Mobile County,” said Martin. “We’ve been able to help in various occasions in New Orleans and other places, but in this case it’s Jackson, Mississippi.”

To get the water over to Jackson, Martin is going to take a tractor trailer, and he plans to have it filled up with cases of water.

People throughout the day donated water, and one Mobile native George Reiss went to Jackson State University, and currently has a son attending school there, so Jackson’s water crisis hit a bit closer to home. He encourages everyone out there to donate.

“You should donate because being in Mobile on the Gulf Coast,” said Reiss. “We get hit with hurricanes consistently and we sometimes be on the end of the help. We ask cities to come to our rescue which they do. Now, it’s time for us to come to Jackson’s rescue.”

Martin will continue to hold the drive at Uniforms R Us from Thursday to next Monday, Sept. 5th. The drive will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The plan could change if they fill up the tractor trailer sooner. Once it’s filled, they are heading to Jackson, Mississippi.