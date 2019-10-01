Former church volunteer accused of showing porn to children

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man accused of showing children pornographic videos was arrested on Sunday.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant says 23-year-old Allen Cohn showed a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old “hardcore adult pornography” in December.

Cohn was taking the children home from Gateway City Church in Fort Walton Beach when he showed them videos, according to the affidavit. Deputies say he was a volunteer at the church.

The affidavit says one child described the video as “nasty,” and the other described it as “porn of a girl and boy doing it.”

Deputies say the next day, Cohn admitted to the church’s head pastor that he showed the children the video. Cohn is accused in the affidavit of showing the pastor the same video.

A warrant was secured for Cohn’s arrest. He was charged with two counts of distributing obscene material to a minor. He remains in the Okaloosa County jail with a $2,000 bond.