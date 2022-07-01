MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The law office of Brian Dasinger confirmed to WKRG News 5 that former Austal employees who were fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine will file a lawsuit against the company on Monday, July 4.

Dasinger’s office said the firm is representing a little more than 60 employees who were let go due to their decision to not get their first dose of the vaccine by the Oct. 27 deadline.

On Sept. 9, 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring all employees who do business with the federal government to be vaccinated by Dec. 8. The order covered nearly 100 million Americans.

But employees who were fired for not getting vaccinated told WKRG News 5 that Austal has asked some of them to come back because the vaccine mandate stopped being enforced in March of 2022.

Dasinger’s office told WKRG News 5 that the firm is filing the lawsuit because the former employees believe they were discriminated against because all of their religious exemptions regarding vaccination were denied by the company.

The firm plans to file a Civil Rights lawsuit against Austal. WKRG News 5 has reached out to Austal for comment about the lawsuit.