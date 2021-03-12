Former Alabama doctor convicted of child sex abuse, producing child pornography

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama doctor has been convicted on charges of sexually abusing children and producing child pornography. Shelby County prosecutors say 85-year-old Ruepert Don Bryan of Calera was ordered held without bond after his conviction Wednesday. Bryan worked as an ear, nose and throat physician in Alabaster. He was arrested in 2016 when authorities released an image of an unidentified man who was sought by investigators after an unidentified person came forward with an old videotape that had been abandoned. Records show evidence included a video that was made in 2002 and included someone younger than 17 engaged in sex acts.

