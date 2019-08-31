Football shooting: Mayor Stimpson statement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson is responding after 9 people were shot at a high school football game in the city Friday night. On Twitter, the mayor writes, “our children and their families deserve to enjoy a high school football game or any public event without the thought of gun violence.As a community, we will heal. As a community, we have to get the guns out of the hands of our youth. “

Deangelo Parnell, 17, is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department. He turned himself into police early Saturday morning. Parnell is a student at LeFlore High School.