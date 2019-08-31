Live Now
LIVE TRACK: ‘Dangerous’ Dorian poses significant threat to Florida

Football shooting: Mayor Stimpson statement

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson is responding after 9 people were shot at a high school football game in the city Friday night. On Twitter, the mayor writes, “our children and their families deserve to enjoy a high school football game or any public event without the thought of gun violence.As a community, we will heal. As a community, we have to get the guns out of the hands of our youth. “

Deangelo Parnell, 17, is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department. He turned himself into police early Saturday morning. Parnell is a student at LeFlore High School.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories