MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Levi Wright tells News 5 he was standing on the sideline when shots rang through the stadium. He said it happened right after both teams shook hands and were preparing for the band to play the alma mater.

He said just seconds after the announcement, he heard multiple shots. People started running, and children were crying as many were running to safety. You can watch the entire interview that aired LIVE on WKRG in the video player above.