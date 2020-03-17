Coronavirus Cancellations

Foosackly's transitions to drive-thru, carryout only

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Foosackly’s is the latest restaurant chain to transition to drive-thru and carryout service as more people take precautions against COVID-19. The change is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.

