Foosackly’s transitions to drive-thru, carryout only

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Foosackly’s is the latest restaurant chain to transition to drive-thru and carryout service as more people take precautions against COVID-19. The change is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile County public schools closing after Tuesday instead of Wednesday
- USA Hospital screening all patients and visitors for covid-19 symptoms
- Coronavirus: Florida shuts down bars, nightclubs; issues new restrictions for restaurants, beaches
- Baldwin EMC changes business operations in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Nine new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 21 total cases in state