Food trucks adjust to coronavirus changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Food trucks have always been a source of takeout food, but like almost all businesses, the coronavirus has forced them to adjust how they operate.

“With social distancing, you can’t have gatherings of people which is usually where we’d go, sporting tournaments and schools, bigger businesses were our customer base,” said Hannah Pratt with Smoke Shak on Wheelz.

Instead of having people come to them, they’re bringing their food to the people. With everyone now staying at home, the truck has been making stops at local apartment complexes and communities.

“We’ve been able to stay afloat and keep things running. It’s been different though and harder to get the same business,” said Pratt.

They’re adjusting their operations and also taking advantage of technology to provide their guests a safe takeout experience.

“Text and call in orders has helped keep things safe. We don’t have to have human contact all the time, it keeps things safer,” said Pratt.

Food is something that brings us all together. And even in these ever changing times, it can still have that power.

“I’m such an extrovert, it’s hard to stay at home all the time so it’s nice to have some social interaction,” said Pratt.