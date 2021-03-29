Food boxes popping up across Baldwin County aimed at helping those in need

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — What started as a simple idea has turned into something so much more in Baldwin County.

“I was really surprised at how much need there is in our community,” said Lori Keelin.

Food boxes aren’t new to Baldwin County, but Lori Keelin’s ‘Blessing Boxes’ are. Since February, 14 boxes have been built and placed across the area from Orange Beach to Bay Minette.

“It’s 6 weeks later and we’re going to Pensacola to Escambia County, I have plans to go to Mobile, I’m talking to people all along the Gulf Coast,” added Keelin.

Anyone can drop non-perishable food into the box and take what’s needed. The donations continue to pour in daily, she says.

“We are such a blessed community. I think we really don’t realize how much need there is here, but there really is a huge need,” continued Keelin.

Memorial boxes are launching this week for those who want to honor a loved one, too. Keelin has teamed up with the South Baldwin Center for Technology in Robertsdale where students will now construct these boxes, with some of the proceeds going right back into the group’s mission.

“She immediately came back and said well can you build boxes? What we do here is teaching kids carpentry skills, so why not at the same time as teaching the skills to teach them to give back to the community,” said Assistant Principal Adam Sealy.

