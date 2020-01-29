Foley woman sentenced on federal child pornography charges

by: WKRG Staff

Krystal Sanspree

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday on federal child pornography charges.

Krystal Sanspree pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in June 2019.

As News 5 first reported in December 2018, police said Sanspree took photos of herself performing sexual acts on a 4-year-old boy and sent them to the other person charged in this case, Corey Steele.

Sanspree will have to undergo mental health treatment while in prison. Once she’s released, she’ll have to register as a sex offender, and she’ll have to be supervised for 15 years.

Steele will be sentenced in April.

