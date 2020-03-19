Foley senior living community using whiteboards to communicate with family

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A senior living community in Foley has found a creative way for its residents to communicate with their loved ones.

Because of social distancing, the residents haven’t been able to see their families, so the staff at Live Oak Village provided them a way to send out special messages.

The residents write messages on whiteboards, and the staff posts them on Facebook for their family to see.

Below is the unedited press release from One Community Senior Life:

One Community Senior Life (CSL) community is using an erase board and social media to reassure family members and friends that they are doing just fine in this time of social distancing.

Live Oak Village, a senior living community in Foley, AL has started sharing photos on Facebook of its residents with messages of encouragement they’ve written to their friends and family.

“For families, it’s easing the anxieties and fears surrounding seniors during COVID-19,” said Robin Sweet, the executive director of Live Oak Village. “It’s a really hard time, so we’re doing our best to keep everyone in good spirits!”

All Community Senior Life campuses have implemented visitor restrictions in effort to protect those most vulnerable from coronavirus. Based on federal and state agency guidance only essential care staff are allowed into the communities.

Live Oak Village has a fun tradition of sharing messages with their Facebook audience via dry erase boards whether its advice for students or answers to fun questions. Live Oak Village and all the CSL communities plan to have an ongoing photo series featuring the residents and staff as they adapt to the changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

“We have the privilege of working with seniors and their families every day. Like most healthcare workers, our employees are on the front lines,” said Nick Wilmott, VP of Operations for CSL. “We are encouraging our communities to show the world who our heroes are.”

Community support for the social media postings has been strong, with several family and friends of residents and staff engaging in each post.

Despite social distancing having potential negative effects on the well-being of elders, Sweet says her staff have gone above and beyond hosting individual activities, facilitating video chats, and providing company to their residents.

“It’s the little things that keep spirits uplifted,” she said.

Live Oak Village, located at 2300 N. Cedar Street, provides independent, assisted, and respite care living options for senior residents.

ABOUT COMMUNITY SENIOR LIFE

Community Senior Life (CSL) is located in Orange Beach, AL. CSL is a family of not-for-profit healthcare-related organizations specializing in independent, assisted, and memory care senior living communities throughout Alabama and Florida. Dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for an ever-growing senior population, each organization within the CSL family is committed to meeting the social, spiritual, physical, and financial needs of its residents through innovate services in safe and caring environments. For more information visit CommunitySeniorLife.org.